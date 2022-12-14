Dear Editor: Citizens need to comment!
“The survey and its results indicated that plant operations were audible at all monitoring locations and exceeded several published criteria concerning community noise. The report concludes with two suggestions for future actions to be considered to address the noise issue in the community. These measures include development and implementation of a community noise ordinance and employing noise mitigation measures at the facility.” (Sound Study of Community Noise Impact of Operations at Madison GRP Biomass Power Plant, Arpeggio March 23, 2021)
The above quote comes directly from a short three-day snapshot study of Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) because of public outcry. The Board of Commissioners (BOC) hired this company a second time to write a noise ordinance and it is up for public comment on the county website. In short, the proposed ordinance gives GRP permission to make as much racket as they want, 24/7, forever.
When GRP started, Madison County had a noise ordinance. When citizens complained loudly about the noise, the BOC amended the ordinance to exclude GRP, changing the rules. Not only did they ignore public outcry, but they also edited public comments from the record. Now they cite the amended ordinance as a reason to grandfather GRP.
The comprehensive plan is another item that needs public input. At both community meetings and steering committee meetings, the Colbert-Comer Corridor was pulled off the map as an area for future development, because it is home to the largest water recharge area in the county. Yet, a lone commissioner added it back, citing the importance of tax revenue. This area is already threatened by the presence of an industry with a list of violations and sketchy affiliations.
Co-chair, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
