Dear Editor: I received an email from Congressman Andrew Clyde today complaining about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.
Congressman Clyde complains that the student loan forgiveness requires schoolteachers to pay for gender-studies degrees at Berkeley or a policeman to pay for a Harvard law degree. I beg to differ. I know school teachers, nurses, and physician assistants who are struggling to pay off their student loans. The forgiveness program includes technical schools, and it should help many people who went to school to get a good job with decent pay.
