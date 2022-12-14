Dear Editor: Thank you to all who have put time and effort into the draft comprehensive plan to help shape the vision of this county's future. After review and helpful dialogue with some of the planning consultants at the meeting on Dec. 8, I respectfully submit the below comments for public consideration:
1. The Colbert-Comer corridor should not be designated as an appropriate site for commercial/industrial growth. The GRP plant was poorly sited as a neighbor to this rural, residential, and largely historic community. It should never have been allowed, and neither should additional industrial-level activity, because industrial/commercial and rural residential do not make good neighbors for myriad obvious reasons.
2. The Colbert-Comer corridor should not be designated as an appropriate site for commercial/industrial growth from a standpoint of environmental safety considerations as well. This same area is known to be a significant groundwater recharge area, thus making industrial/commercial operations largely nonsensical, and I dare say is even unethical.
3. If for no other reason, the Colbert-Comer corridor should not be designated as an appropriate site for commercial/industrial growth because both the people and the steering committee emphatically said "no!". Ignoring the area citizenry and steering committee recommendations represents an industry interest over constituent representation, and again poses questions of ethics (and more).
In my view, if the county leadership feels it's appropriate to ignore what the area public wants in health and quality of life and opts to neglect the potentially hazardous implications for the water table, then this corridor will remain designated for industrial growth. Otherwise, and as is well evidenced beyond what I've shared here, this corridor should not be designated for commercial/industrial growth, and this component should be removed accordingly from the current draft of the plan.
