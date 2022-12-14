Dear Editor: Thank you to all who have put time and effort into the draft comprehensive plan to help shape the vision of this county's future. After review and helpful dialogue with some of the planning consultants at the meeting on Dec. 8, I respectfully submit the below comments for public consideration:

1. The Colbert-Comer corridor should not be designated as an appropriate site for commercial/industrial growth. The GRP plant was poorly sited as a neighbor to this rural, residential, and largely historic community. It should never have been allowed, and neither should additional industrial-level activity, because industrial/commercial and rural residential do not make good neighbors for myriad obvious reasons.

