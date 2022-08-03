Dear Editor: This past week, our commissioners rejected six citizens who volunteered for service on the land use planning steering committee, the citizen group that is to set the direction for our county land use planning efforts.
Earlier it was noted that representation on the steering committee was out of balance. About half of the commissioner’s selectees were farmers, several areas of expertise were absent, and there was no representation from minorities within the county. When this was pointed out to commissioners, they asked for names of citizen volunteers who would fill the gaps in representation. However, after the names were suggested, they rebuffed all of the volunteers. Five of the volunteers were African American and one was Caucasian. Each person offered expertise that was absent or underrepresented, such as in law enforcement, business, real estate, education, recreation and pastoral care.
