Dear Editor: I’m writing in response to the letter by Melanie Smith. It’s funny how liberals think all their ideas are common sense. Guns are not the problem, people are. Specifically, liberal people. Common sense liberals took God out of our schools and replaced God with every vile and perverse lifestyle Satan has to offer. Common sense liberals say boys should be allowed to play in girls’ sports. Common sense liberals say boys can become girls simply by wishing it. Common sense liberals are against the nuclear family.
Most criminals come from homes where there has never been a father living there, much less an actual marriage. Common sense liberals want to defund the police and pamper criminals. Common sense liberals put Biden in office. Now, a year and a half later we went from 1.2 percent inflation to eight percent. Common sense liberals took us from being energy independent to begging OPEC for oil. Gas prices have soared. We can thank Gov. Kemp for suspending the gas tax to help out Georgians. Note: the Keystone Pipeline would be complete now if not for common sense liberals. Common sense liberals support open borders where over two million illegal aliens, human drug traffickers have poured across in just the last year.
