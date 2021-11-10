Dear Editor: I would would like to congratulate Mr. Frank May in his new role as Madison County District 3 Commissioner. I hope that he keeps his promises to enhance our district. I also want to thank all of my supporters that have the best interest of District 3 in Madison County.
Sincerely,
Marilyn Walton
Hull City Council member
