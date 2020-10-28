Dear Editor: Unlike the primary elections in our county, the Nov. 3 general election allows each one of us to vote for the person running for a particular office, not the political party he or she is affiliated with. I daydream of the day when this is possible for all our elections in Madison County. But for now, and for this important election, it is encouraging to note that voters can cross party lines, or, as in some cases, not even be affiliated with a particular party, and vote for the person they feel is most qualified, most honest and most talented.
A case in point is Conolus Scott, Jr. who is running for District 2 County Commissioner. Scott’s message has been consistent and relentless: “I will represent all Madison County residents if elected, not just those who vote for me.” Scott understands that an elected official must uphold the rule of law, listen to respectful debate and view challenges and opportunities from many angles, and ultimately vote his conscience. This means that there may be occasions where he differs from a particular party’s platform, that he is voting for what is best and serves the broader good on any given decision. Many people know Conolus — he and his family have served this county in numerous ways for many decades — and they also know he has great personal integrity, is fair-minded, and has the county’s best interest in mind as he leads, whether at his church or on the local boards he serves.
I encourage everyone to take a moment to consider the individual when voting for our Madison County leaders because, at the local level, it’s the person who makes the difference. Is he or she kind? Trustworthy? A skilled community-builder invested in our common good? Does this person have an open mind and an open heart? If yes, then that person, my neighbor, gets my vote.
Sincerely,
Melissa Tufts
Comer
