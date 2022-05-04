Dear Editor: The county and the cities along our rail and pipeline routes should band together with whatever state and federal authorities are needed and re-examine relations with the railroads and the petroleum pipelines that traverse their land areas.
That review should include rights of way agreements with both industries. If rights of way were billed for instead of granted, they could create a revenue stream for each local area. Why not tipping fees for rail freight weight? Why not flow rate fees for petroleum products piped?
I’m told the railroad company will not issue a schedule because their lading activity is impossible for them to predict.
Also impossible to predict are the rail crossing blockages that impede local street traffic, right along with fire and ambulance service. A detoured ambulance or a slowed down firetruck can cost unnecessary loss of life.
Rail traffic with its sometimes deadly crossing blocks has become like the weather. A palms-up shrug with a sigh, “You never know!” Emergency response needs alone make a demand for a rail traffic schedule downright sensible.
Madison County should be able to protect, conserve, and regulate all uses of its land area.
Along with a schedule requirement for rail traffic, local residents and the authorities they elect could work together to achieve, in negotiation with the railroad, a resumption of passenger rail service. Passenger rail served here before, and it can again, but the level of negotiation and support has to be broad and high.
Pressure on highway capacity will soon make passenger rail resumption make sense, as population grows, and as highway pay-for-play fast lanes pile up. Who wants to see six-and-eight lane highways through this county?
Restoration of passenger rail should surely be a local and regional long term planning goal. Pipeline rights of way should be negotiable and subject to conditions, could be planted along their edges at least, to add vegetative buffers and tree cover for the wildlife corridors so essential to natural preservation.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.