Dear Editor: All of us at one time or another has wished that we could just stop the world and take a few minutes to relax and enjoy life.
Although stopping the world, even for a few minutes, is impossible most of us can put the world on hold and take that time to relax and enjoy life. This, unfortunately, is not true for the people living near the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) biomass plant near Colbert. The noises they hear, the air they breathe, the bright lights at night and, if GRP is issued a permit to dump 273,000 gallons of their waste water a day on to the ground, the water they drink are a 24/7 reminder that they are being assaulted by GRP and that their quality of life is being taken from them, all in the name of profit for GRP.
One family has recently moved from the place they loved and called home because GRP’s assault is unbearable. The worst part of this is that GRP could be doing more to stop the assault. The owners of GRP are aware of this fact. They could reduce the noise, clean up the air, turn down the lights and do what’s right with their wastewater. People living near the plant have asked GRP to do all these things, but GRP continues to turn a blind eye and deaf ear to their request, referring to them as just a small group of very vocal people, trying to minimize our fellow citizen’s very existence. This very small group of people could be heard if our county Board of Commissioners (BOC), the elected voice of Madison County, would stand up to GRP and demand that this assault on its citizens stop. A law enforcement officer would not watch an assault take place without intervening and doing everything they could to protect the victim and stop the assault.
Our BOC is taking steps, which I commend them for, to prevent this kind of assault from happening in the future, but for now they sit and watch as the current GRP assault on their citizens continues. There’s nothing we can do is no excuse for not trying! GRP knows what they should do but refuses to take the time and spend the money necessary to correct the problems. Our BOC has been asked for help many times but so far the BOC refuses to become the voice for its citizens that GRP could not ignore. Like a law enforcement officer, our BOC needs to intervene and do everything they can to stop GRP’s assault and protect the people they were elected to represent. GRP is not one of them.
Madison County got along just fine without GRP. If we are to get along with GRP here, GRP needs to stop their assault and correct the problems they’ve created. Our BOC, if they would stand with their citizens, could make this happen.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
It seems to me the State of Georgia should be stepping in regarding the air and water pollution; those go far beyond the local residents. As for noise and light pollution, the county should do something, if nothing more than a statement of support for the citizens impacted. GRP was a massive mistake! They may make profit, but so does the county at about two million a year. All at the expense of a few fellow citizens. It's not right even if it was only one citizen. It's just wrong.
