Dear Editor: As a new resident to Madison County in June of 2019, I have decided to slow my land surveying business down from a regional company to a local company. With this needed slowdown, my wife Stephanie and I have had a chance to get involved in local issues and the direction of our community.
In doing this we have noticed a few things within our community. At 40 years old, we are some of the youngest participants in these events. There is a common battle going on within the community of preservation and potential growth. We also have a major issue within this county regarding “spot zoning” due to not having a trusted and community crafted comprehensive plan. This is going to open the county up to potential litigation in the future. Once you have enough citizens that believe their zoning outcome was based on the strength of their neighbors’ “clout” within the community, they will fight back. When they fight, the position of defense the commission has will not be a very good one.
Then there is the monster in the room of “GRP’’ who seems to have us held hostage; and our community would not be able to continue without their tax contribution. I find this very hard to believe and wonder if better planning within the community could have prevented some of the issues surrounding it. I printed out every article regarding GRP in the Madison County Journal and reviewed them. This is a very sore spot in our community, and personally I can’t see how any amount of tax revenue is worth the heartache I have read.
I attended the July 12, 2021 commissioners’ hearing to be involved in the discussion of the new and much needed comprehensive plan. What I heard in that meeting was the commissioners all acknowledged the urgent need for this. However, I heard all of them discuss this needs to be right; we must get this right. An agenda item for the meeting was discussion for the approval of funds to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for the new comprehensive plan. There was a substantial amount of discontent towards awarding the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission to perform our new plan. So let me backtrack by saying that the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (from here on out known as the NEGRC) prepared the comprehensive plan for Madison County in 2017. This plan, which is available online to anyone for review, is lacking in depth information and substance regarding the direction of our county. It almost seems that it was a copy and paste of a generic plan template they already had. Commissioner Derek Doster brought up at the meeting that their cost proposal lacked any scope or direction to allude to how they would achieve such a massive project. The same concern was heard throughout the commissioners.
So, this leads me to the county steering committee meeting held the very next day. Members of the community got to hear from the representatives of the NEGRC, and how they planned to help us build a comprehensive plan. After being at the meeting the night before, it was my understanding that the planners at NEGRC had not been authorized to work on behalf of the citizens of Madison County yet.
However, to most in attendance that requested to know their qualifications and representative experience in solving this sort of matter, we were all surprised to learn that the planners from the NEGRC assumed that they were already hired. Numerous times they deflected from the substandard work they performed on the 2017 comprehensive plan. They assured us they could do better, however had no examples to share with us of what it looks like.
There was talk of disc golf courses, pocket parks, and walking trails but no discussion of improving our youth recreational sports facilities from the planners. My opinion is they are way out of touch with the needs and desires of this community.
We as a county need to look to some private sector planners that have successfully planned communities of like kind to what the citizens of this county desire. Even if this means looking out of state to find competent planners able to undertake this operation.
I urge anyone who reads this to express their concern to your county commissioner regarding the need for creativity, cohesiveness, profitability for all residents, equal opportunities for all residents and future work that capitalizes on what this community is good at.
At the close of the meeting, Frank Ginn rose to speak. He advised us that it was in our best interest to use the NEGRC to perform the comprehensive plan as they are subsidized by the state with tax dollars that he pays like all of us in the room. If not, it would cost the taxpayers more money. It should be noted that Mr. Ginn’s salaries are also subsidized by taxpayers via the Georgia Senate and as the director of the Industrial Development Authority here in Madison County.
Sometimes “proven conservative leadership” sounds like a broken record: 1. Get a bigger tax base at any cost no matter the quality of life or concern of citizens. 2. Use this service because it is subsidized by taxpayers, and they are friendly to what we want. 3. If we continue to do this, we can keep our taxes lower. 4. Typical Southern Democrat turned Republican talk for tax fear mongering to keep people in line.
Makes you wonder what his dog in the fight really is here. The last words anyone wants to hear right now is “I am with the government and here to help.”
I for one would love to perform the calculation of the tax revenue generated by GRP over the residents in the county. I am sure without them the increase in taxes would be nominal per taxpayer, and I am certain my neighbors in Colbert would agree. Just remember also it was the Jackson County IDA and Governor Kemp who sought Commerce out for the SK Battery Plant. Perhaps we can look forward to something similar soon in our community, whether we want it or not. I find it comical that Georgians gave tax abatements to a Korean owned corporation when their intellectual property was still in question and under attack from a direct competitor.
So, this all begs the question? Are we bound to use NEGRC for our updated comprehensive plan? No, we are not. This matter was discussed extensively at the board of commissioners meeting and the consensus was we are not.
My background in land use, zoning, residential, industrial, multi family and overall development procedures has led me to this matter. I have seen communities just like this be taken advantage of with visions of the future not inspired by the community. These visions come from bureaucrats, politicians, developers, homebuilders, industrial authorities and any who have a short-term interest in the community for their personal gain.
I apologize to the residents of this county, but I will not let this happen to this community. I am in this community daily and hear the concerns from the working-class men and women just like my wife and I. We were Jackson County residents for 15 years, I watched this happen and now it is spinning out of control there. They went from trying to hunt down subdivision developers to take care of their deserted neighborhoods in 2010 to welcoming them all back in with open arms five-to-six years later. The irony is appalling.
This is just my two cents, from a new and fed-up observer in the county. I am available at any time to discuss with anyone how to get involved in this process. I will be reaching out to everyday members in this community to hear and feel what they would like to see for the future of this county. I want to encourage people that you have a voice, and your input is needed for the future of Madison County. There is a well-fired passion within Madison County to see this comprehensive plan get done properly, timely and cost effectively. It needs to be a tool for all in the county to be able to use going forward. Please take a step back and ask yourself if you want the tax-subsidized funded version of Madison County, or do you want the taxpayers’ version of Madison County? I know what I want.
Folks, there is nowhere else to run. Dig your heels in and fight for what you want.
Sincerely,
Gary Harvin
Comer
