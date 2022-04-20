Dear Editor: As county and city leadership gathers ideas for comprehensive plan updates, they would do well to consider adopting a form of a global initiative called “30 X 30.”
30 by 30 wants governments at every level to move to designate 30% of Earth's land and water surface as protected areas by 2030. The target was proposed by a 2019 article in Science magazine titled "A Global Deal for Nature," highlighting the need for expanded nature conservation efforts.
Launched in 2020, more than 50 nations agreed to the initiative by January 2021. That figure expanded to over 70 nations by October the same year. 30 by 30 was promoted at the COP15 meeting of the Convention on Biological Diversity. That includes the G7 and the European Union.
If shoulder-rubbing ever had benefits, then shoulder-rubbing among Madison County, the G7, and the EU should at least shed some glitter if not real gold on our county leadership’s epaulets.
Just imagine Madison County, the G7, and the EU, seated around a long, dark, and shiny oval conference table, signing off on the terms of their agreements to protect green, water, open spaces and wildlife corridors.
There are sources of support for environmental protection action, which could include agricultural activity. Support of a 30 X 30 goal, a use regulation idea that could be expressed as overlays on standard zoning maps, might qualify the area for an array outside support of its rural preservation goals.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
