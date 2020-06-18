Dear Editor: I am writing this letter to thank The Madison County Journal for their excellence in reporting on the local issues that so affect the lives and pocketbooks of Madison County citizens. How would citizens know what decisions our county officials are making on our behalf if it were not for the MCJ? Additionally, MCJ gives us a forum to voice our opinions and be heard. Small, local papers are going out of business in these tough times. I urge everyone to support our local paper and buy a subscription to the MCJ!
Next, I will voice my opinion on the what I learned from Margie Richards's reporting on the IDA meeting at which the IDA voted to forgive a substantial GRP debt (MCJ June 4). I could not believe that the IDA executive director's excuse to forgive the debt was that the original MOU was ambiguous, not written well, and that "it was a terrible document." If this is truly the case, then Mr. Ginn needs to blame himself as he was IDA Executive Director when the MOU with GRP was signed!
Thanks to Pat Mahoney for the lone dissenting "No" vote on this issue, then taking the time and having the guts to explain to the citizens "a more complete picture regarding the MOU" (letter to editor, MCJ June 11). Ms. Mahoney seems to be looking out for the interests of Madison County citizens, not Georgia Renewable Power. I agree with her. The taxpayers of Madison County came out on the losing end of the deal.
Why does Mr. Ginn keep bailing GRP out? Here's another example. GRP has yet to obtain a NPDES wastewater discharge permit from the EPD so they can discharge industrial wastewater directly from an outflow at the plant into area creeks. Additionally, EPD issued a violation to GRP with the result that they could no longer use aerators to evaporate the wastewater from a collecting pond. Subsequently, Mr. Ginn struck a deal with GRP to allow them to haul the wastewater to the Madison County IDA Water Pollution Control Plant in Hull to the tune of on average, 25,000 gallons/day. That's five tanker trucks a day! More wear and tear on our roads. Tanker truck "jake brakes" at the Ingle's red light driving neighbors crazy! That industrial wastewater is eventually spread on land near the Hull Sanford Elementary School. Yes, GRP is paying the IDA to dump the wastewater but I'd like to know if taxpayers are getting the short end of this deal too.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.