Dear Editor: Most Madison County residents know Madison County is largely rural and agricultural. Because of this agrarian character, property owners typically shoulder the burden for most county services.
While we are fortunate to have several utility companies operating in the county as well as consistently ranking among the top counties in the state in farmgate revenue, we still need business and industry to increase our tax base. We are grateful to be partnering with Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) to this end. Economically, this is a win for the county.
We continue to work through issues associated with the start-up of the plant, not uncommon to similar operations at other locations. GRP has faced some unique challenges to include an unexpected departure of their primary contractor prior to the plant’s completion. I will defer to GRP on the specifics for more information on that; however, this did present them with a number of challenges as they attempted to reach operational capability per their arrangement with Georgia Power. They are currently operating at full capacity while also having to go back and address some issues that would have been resolved had their primary contractor completed the construction. Noise suppression is being addressed as well as dust and particulate control. The introduction of crossties as a fuel source has caused some concern among local residents…this is being addressed by EPD and test data should be forthcoming later this month. It is important to note GRP is currently operating within the constraints of approved permits. The following is an excerpt from an update last week from Plant Manager, David Groves.
“The Madison plant is currently online at 53MWs steady state. The silencers are scheduled to be shipped this Friday and we plan to have them installed no later than (hopefully sooner) Jan. 24. In addition, we are proceeding with chute modifications to the stacker conveyor to help minimize dusting and next week we will be planting fast growing trees at various locations around the plant to help with dusting and noise control. Boiler post-combustion controls tuning is in progress in an effort to minimize excess air during start up and place the precipitator in service sooner. Because of this tuning, the precipitator is now placed in service at generator synchronization. During commissioning it was placed in service much later during the startup process. National Salvage continues with relocating their cross-tie grinding operations indoors and plan to have this completed by the end of next week.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners continues working with GRP as they continue with efforts to resolve concerns of neighbors and the local community.
Sincerely,
John Scarborough
Chairman, Madison County Board of Commissioners
