Dear Editor: I recently watched part of the Georgia State House District 33 candidate online forum hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Republican nominee Rob Leverett attended, but Kerry Dornell Hamm, the Democratic candidate, couldn't make it, according to the person who opened the forum. My question is does anyone know a thing about Hamm? I've tried to find a campaign website, Facebook page, any online presence only to find a few generic election websites that offer no insight on his views or why we should vote for him. No ads in the Journal, no yard signs. Bupkis. Not even the Madison County Democrats group seems to know much about Hamm beyond him being the Democratic candidate on the ballot facing Leverett. It appears, from the lack of any semblance of a campaign, that Hamm has all but resigned, sending Leverett to Atlanta. Not to discount Leverett's qualifications, but to simply give him the job without a fight is unfortunate.
Sincerely,
Michael McWilliams,
Comer
