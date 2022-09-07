Dear Editor: (To Madison County Democrats) So it seems the current plan is to write glowing letters about how the wonderful Democrats are at doing exciting things to "cure" problems in our country.
Free speech is always appreciated, but is even better if you told the truth without spin. Are Republicans, [or as president Biden has called them, semi-fascists] the evil force that doesn't care about people or their problems? No, they aren't. However, they are too often sort of bland, and could do much better in uniting to address the real problems of our country, but they are not the evil force as described in your multiple letters.
Do you think we all are so dumb that we don't notice that you never write letters about the massive illegal immigration problems, the Democrat caused sky high inflation, the huge amount of drugs crossing the nearly unpoliced border, the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, the secretive methods some schools use to purposely keep parents from knowing what is being done with their children, etc.
It is astounding how much damage the Democrats have done to our country in less than two years. Are Republicans the perfect antidote? Probably not, but they seem to be genuinely interested in trying to return our country to its historical strengths. Seventy-four percent of the country thinks that the USA is going in the wrong direction. In my opinion, with the Democrats in control our country is going to ruin so quickly. We have a two-party system, so our only other choice is the Republicans, who at least offer us a chance, and sometimes a good chance, to return to and sustain that which has been called the American ideal. A country where a person has a chance to work for a better life under the freedoms in our constitution.
