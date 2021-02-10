Dear Editor: I read with some dismay, the letter from Sheriff Michael Moore about the deputy sheriff pay. Please recall from the stories in the crime section, the difficult things, often dangerous, that deputies do for us. Their pay is too low! I suggest to the board of commissioners to immediately add 20 percent more to their pay and very soon raise it to at least $30 per hour. This could be attached to completed training and the result would be a fair rate of pay for the finest law enforcement in our area. If some think this is too expensive, please recall the faces of the kids in the school section. I think their safety and protection is worth quite a lot and is definitely not an area in which to skimp. I complain about taxes all the time, local, state and federal, and how our tax money is misused and wasted. This pay raise would make me pay more taxes and I think the deputy pay raise is worth every cent.
I also read the lengthy opinion column written by Scott Thompson. How tiring and disappointing! I applaud journalists writing about those in government and reporting any and all misdeeds. This is not how I would characterize his column. It did successfully show his distaste for anything Republican or conservative. His effort to point out some real misdeeds, was made ineffective because of his totally one-sided viewpoint. In approximately 1,100 words he found no space to point out any Democrat faults. Not one. Does he think that Democrats are perfect public servants and do no wrong? Will he, in the interest of fairness, soon write a column of even 550 words devoted to misdeeds of just Democrats? For me personally, a balanced unbiased report is much more believable and interesting than writing that draws my side only with halos and the other side only with demon horns.
Sincerely,
Joe Costyn
Hull
