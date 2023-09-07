I read with interest the recent article about our local DFCS office. As a new CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer I have had the opportunity to see first hand how the overworked and understaffed DFCS staff struggle to deliver services to families.
For County officials to bark about the shortened office hours that DFCS staff is available reveals a lack of understanding of state government funding. Their complaints about diminished services would be better directed to state officals, not local staff.
The lack of funding for DFCS from the Republican state government is a sad example of how poor priorities effect all of us.
More funding equals more staff equals more services for our children and families right here in our county.
I would encourage our county officials to become more informed about how they could better serve us by learning how local and state government plays a role in our daily lives.
