Dear Editor: This letter is in reference to Jim Baird's letter last week. His letter has many things that need to be corrected, and parts of his letter are just extreme propaganda without any evidence. My opinions in this letter are influenced by my 15 years of teaching in public schools and what common sense I can put to use here.
To begin, bodies of educated and trained professionals have quite a long list of interests that range much further than breadth and depth of what we can offer. As a teacher of normal students, I sure did lots of informing, and then I surely did a whole lot of inculcating, because normal children need it, if they are to have any chance of retaining the content of the course. Yes, I also did lots of urging my students to listen to what I had to offer, and no, I certainly did not "leave it to each one to decide what is important among all the things they bring." I wish my students had the desire and the mental maturity to be able to do this.
I tried to do what I could to help their critical thinking, but this type of careful analyzing is not to be found in the skillset of most teenagers. Please remember Mr. Baird, that most students don't even want to do homework, much less discern the value of various concepts in the portions of class that they were actually paying attention. I taught real live teens who, most of the time, acted and thought like their age.
As far as your criticism of our legislators, please remember their children go to schools with all the rest of the kids. They have a personal stake, as well as their responsibility to all the parents who elected them to their office. The people who voted them into office know how to use the phone and emails to contact these legislators.
You never say what the divisive ideas are that are being outlawed. Why not? Why be vague? Mr. Baird, where are these divisive ideas coming from?
Puzzlingly, near the end of your letter on education, you bring up the subject of redistricting. Mr. Baird, I have surprising news! Both parties are black with this political sin. Shouldn't be done, but you go figure out which party is the kettle calling the other pot black.
What is " — history's cozy glow?” I have read a few history books and I never saw or felt a cozy glow while reading them. In all my years of teaching, I never had any legislator hindering me in my job unless you want to discuss statewide testing, but that is a subject for another letter.
Sincerely,
Joe Costyn
Hull
