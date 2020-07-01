Dear Editor: Congratulations to Madison County High School graduates. I was disappointed to see no masks on any adults at the ceremony in the photos highlighting this life event. This gives the impression that adults aren't aware or don't value public safety as demonstrated by wearing masks when in public. School officials can do better.
Sincerely
Julie Buffalo
Editor’s Note: There was a mix of those wearing and not wearing masks at the graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.