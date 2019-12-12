Dear Editor: How disappointed I am that my county commissioners allowed Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) to change the understanding county citizens had about the power plant.
Having run water to the plant which will use an enormous amount of water, now we run the real health risk of toxins from creosote blanketing my garden and polluting my well water and the noise from the operations and the steam discharge are pretty darn loud, too.
Some of the greatest “quality of life” benefits we have enjoyed living in Madison County for 32 years have been the peace and quiet, clean air and fresh water, which are now under threat.
Poor management on the part of our “leaders” is my impression. I hope these guys can find their way to representing citizen health and wellbeing while also building our tax base and being good stewards of the trust allowed them by those of us living in our beautiful county.
Sincerely,
JR Buffalo
