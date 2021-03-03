Dear Editor: It never ceases to surprise me when Mr. Mark Jenkins, who styles himself a student of weather, routinely sneers at the overwhelming evidence and solid science that demonstrates the effect we humans have on climate. I suggest more study would benefit Mr. Jenkins.
To discount the negative effects human behavior has on our planet shows a willful ignorance and short sighted understanding of science as well as closing himself off from opportunities to understand and learn how we may yet keep our Garden for our grandchildren. Learning about subjects one finds interesting can enlarge knowledge and could lead to deeper understanding and humility of the natural world. Mr. Jenkins could become a real student this weather cycle.
Sincerely,
J R Buffalo
Comer
