Dear Editor: I would like to respond to the response that Carey Davis executive vice president for Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) made in his article in the Aug. 13 issue of The Madison County Journal. Davis wrote, "EPD determined that these railroad ties could be burned in a safe and responsible manner without emissions that would adversely impact human health or the environment. There are no additional emissions from the combustion of these railroad ties because all of the volatile chemicals are consumed in the combustion process.”
So I ask you, Mr. Davis, why is it that the smell was so overwhelming that we could not stand to be outside? Why did some of us have burning in our eyes, headaches and chest pains? If there was a window left cracked open, and we like to do that often when it is cooler, the creosote smell would get into our house, not to mention the overwhelming noise. I am no scientist, but I am not stupid. GRP should not be in or around any community. Thanks to all of you that were responsible. I hope you can sleep at night. We live behind GRP, so do you hear where I am coming from as a landowner and law-abiding taxpayer?
Sincerely,
Ted Fowler
Colbert.
