Dear Editor: This letter is in response to an article by Margie Richards on Sept. 26. Normally, I do not read a lot of “feel-good” articles. Maybe I should start.
The title made me give it a second look. It turned out to be a very good article with more truth than most will ever understand. To me it has the makings of a good sermon. I believe 1 Timothy 6:6-8 and Philippians 4:11 go great with her article. These verses have made my life much simpler. The contentment Mrs. Richards refers to can only come from God.
I believe one of the biggest problems in our country is stuff. We all want more stuff. Those of us who are older have too much stuff. This is the reason there are so many yard sales. Most of our youth belong to an entitlement society. Small children do not need an $800 phone. I was fortunate to grow up before the electronics age. My parents taught me to be a fiscal conservative and to understand the difference between want and need. Most adults don’t understand this. Adults think they need a $60,000 or $70,000 truck or SUV and an overly expensive home. This is fine if you can afford it. But, is it worth the cost of missing out on your family? Before you can turn around, the kids will be gone and you will be left with your stuff. I am very thankful my parents put family before stuff. Like Mrs. Richards, possessions don’t mean near as much to me as they used to.
Last year, my best friend died. He knew for quite some time the end was near. He had worked very hard his whole life and had accumulated a lot of stuff. For over a year before he passed, he would say every visit, “I’ve got a lot of stuff” as he sat and sadly stared at it. At this point, his health was too bad to enjoy the rewards of his labor.
I work at an assisted living facility. Most of our residents come from very nice homes full of nice stuff. Then, they have to move their whole world into one small room with two little closets. This is where they realize that it is just stuff. I talk to these wonderful people every day. I have never heard a single one complaining about not having their stuff. Not a single one has said they wished they had worked more or stayed away from their family more.
I will leave you with this question. Are you so busy trying to get more stuff only to realize that the stuff owns you? Again, I urge you to read the scriptures mentioned above.
Sincerely,
George T. Pate
Commerce
