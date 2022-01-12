Dear Editor: Our country is in trouble. As many of you may know, if we decide to only watch one news station or read only one magazine or newspaper and refuse to watch or read any other news source, then we will more than likely only receive a small portion of what is really going on.
In addition, in doing so, we will receive only their political opinion and in turn find ourselves only agreeing with the opinions of that source as well as the opinions of whoever owns that source. In some cases the newspaper/news station may even choose to refrain from reporting certain things (that could very well change our mind) because it goes against their own political narrative. Our future for our children and grandchildren is at stake and we as American citizens cannot be apathetic. If we haven’t before, we should begin now before the 2022/2024 elections to do our own research, dig deep into the issues, and then see how they align with our own beliefs. Now is the time to research each candidate by their own merit and find out the truth about how they stand on the issues, how they voted in the past (it’s all online), and forget about the opinion of others. We should decide for ourselves what is best for the American people and what is best for our country as a whole. I recently stumbled on this congressional document and after reading it, I realized how far away from God we as a country have gone, and how our morals as a nation have declined. If you so choose to read the congressional document entered into record in 1963 by Congressman Albert Sydney Herlong Jr (D-FL), feel free to search for it online. You can then see how many of the goals listed there are recognizable as having been already achieved in our society today.
On Communist Goals Congressman Albert Sydney Herlong Jr. (D-FL) Entered Into The Congressional Record, At The Suggestion Of Patricia Nordman, The Publisher Of The De Land Courier, A List Of Communist Goals.
-In 1963 Congressman Albert Sydney Herlong Jr. (D-FL) entered into the Congressional Record, at the suggestion of Patricia Nordman, the publisher of the De Land Courier, a list of communist goals. The list was a set of milestones that if achieved would transform America into a communist nation. The list was originally taken from The Naked Communist, a book written by famed anti-communist activist W. Cleon Skousen. The Naked Communist was released in 1958. Willard Cleon Skousen, a former FBI employee, wrote the book. Willard passed away in 2006.
Congressional Record, Current Communist Goals, Appendix pp A34-A35, Thursday, January 10,1963, Extension of remarks by Honorable A.S. Herlong Jr (D) of Florida, in the House of Representatives
Sincerely,
Paulette Cooper
Nicholson
