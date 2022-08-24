Dear Editor: It’s working! (Our federal government.) Gas prices have come down; the national unemployment rate hovers at around 3.5%; over 520,000 new jobs listed in July; and for the first time our great country is taking on the effects of climate change in significant ways.
In the near future corporations and the super-wealthy will pay their fair share in taxes, while working Americans respond with dedication and fortitude. I watch as my former students join the workforce with good-paying jobs that give them opportunities to grow.
Let us not be distracted by fear, misinformation and lack of facts. We are smart and compassionate, and we are facing our problems head-on, with clear eyes and resilience and courage. As some Americans flirt with authoritarianism, the very thing our parents and grandparents fought so hard against in the World Wars, most of us see democracy for the great system it is. We thank our President and the Democrats in Congress for looking to new ways of healthy farming, alternatives to fossil fuels, innovations in air travel, and decent, affordable health care for the people least served in our community. The Inflation Reduction Act is a bold response to dramatic circumstances.
I also feel certain that Georgians will wake up before the elections in November and stop our state government’s efforts to curtail individuals’ rights to privacy concerning a woman’s most sacred possession — her own body — as a protected right embedded in our state constitution.
