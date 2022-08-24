Dear Editor: It’s working! (Our federal government.) Gas prices have come down; the national unemployment rate hovers at around 3.5%; over 520,000 new jobs listed in July; and for the first time our great country is taking on the effects of climate change in significant ways.

In the near future corporations and the super-wealthy will pay their fair share in taxes, while working Americans respond with dedication and fortitude. I watch as my former students join the workforce with good-paying jobs that give them opportunities to grow.

(0) comments

