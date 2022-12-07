Dear Editor: At the Madison County Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting Monday, Dec. 5, Arpeggio LLC was on the agenda to present the rough draft of the new noise ordinance.
The BOC has been working for months with Arpeggio to develop this ordinance. A good noise ordinance is needed and I want to thank the BOC for addressing this issue. I’m writing this on Monday morning so I can’t comment on how the roll out went, but I want to stress how important the noise ordinance will be to all of us. The ordinance will be available on the county website: madisoncountyga.us on or around Dec. 6. The site also provides a way to comment and make suggestions on the proposed ordinance. Please visit the site and read the proposed ordinance and take the opportunity to voice your opinion on its content. The BOC, on the county web site, is providing us with a 30-day period starting on Dec. 6 to do just that. This will be followed, in January or possibly February, by an official public meeting on the noise ordinance and its content. We need to make sure that when the final draft of the ordinance is ready to be adopted that it provides the right regulations on noise that will keep Madison County quite and serene. Two things we cannot afford to lose.
