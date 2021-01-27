Dear Editor: I have voted in every election in Georgia every since I turned 18. I am now 69. I produced proper identification and signed my signature every time with no problem. I voted absentee once this year due to the pandemic and still produced the required identity proof. I fail to see just what everybody is complaining about. Is freedom not worth the effort? I just do not see what the problem is that everybody is complaining about. We have a good, foolproof system that should not be tampered with.
Sincerely,
David Terrell
Comer
