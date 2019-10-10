Dear Editor: The Madison County School System opened the Early Learning Center (ELC) in July 2019. This facility consists of six lottery-funded pre-kindergarten classrooms as well as two special needs preschool classrooms. The Early Learning Center is proud to be the gateway learning experience for children as they enter the Madison County School System. We love our future Colts, Comets, Cougars, Gators, Huskies, Mustangs and Red Raiders. The students who attend the Early Learning Center are the individuals who will one day become independent, productive citizens of Madison County.
The ELC would like to build long-lasting partnerships within our community. The mission of our Partners in Education team is to support the needs of the Early Learning Center through parents, businesses and community members in order to provide resources for our children. There are many ways to support our school, from assisting with special events and field trips to donating classroom resources or monetary donations. We greatly appreciate your consideration and any type of contribution of time and/or other resources you are able to provide.
This year, purchasing playground equipment for our outdoor area is a priority. Research shows playing outside promotes the growth and development of young children. Safe, quality playground equipment can be costly, so our Partners in Education team is working to support the school’s fundraising efforts towards making this purchase. If you are interested in becoming a partner, donations in any amount from you or your business will go a long way towards enriching this program for all current and future students. Madison County Early Learning Center is a 501(3) (c) non-profit organization and all donations to ELC are fully tax-deductible as allowed in IRS code 170 (b) (a) (VI). In appreciation of your donation, our school will recognize your family or business name on our school’s website and social media account, as well as other outreach opportunities through the year.
Thank you for considering a partnership with us so that, together, we can help meet our goal and help build a stronger school and community. We appreciate your support of Madison County’s Early Learning Center and our youngest learners. For more information, please do not hesitate to call us at 706-795-5611.
Sincerely,
Michele Barrett
ELC Director
