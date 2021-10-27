Dear Editor: I feel privileged to have a local newspaper that publishes its readers' letters. Writers should not abuse that privilege by misleading through exaggeration.
The new Los Angeles COVID-19 ordinance does not "force all businesses (except grocery stores and pharmacies) to demand proof from every customer who enters that they have received a COVID-19 vaccination." It requires a specific list of businesses, such as restaurants, that are hotspots for COVID-19 transmission to require vaccination or a recent negative test.
There must be many people here in Madison County who can still remember the horrors of the polio epidemic, which was only stopped when school children were required to be vaccinated. In the eighteenth century, Edward Jenner complained about "anti-vax" propaganda. 200 years later, smallpox was finally eradicated when children were required to be vaccinated. I, for one, do not want this pandemic to go on for 200 years.
When “We the People,” through our representatives, tell you that you may not drive 150 mph on our highways, it is not to deny you the right to kill yourself, it is to prevent you from killing one of us. Similarly, by refusing to be vaccinated or wear a mask, you threaten the lives and well-being of those around you. You cause a disease that could easily be eliminated to continue to be spread, and spread with the likelihood that still more dangerous variants will appear. The people of Los Angeles have the right to insist that unvaccinated citizens not endanger them.
This pandemic will only end when most of the world is vaccinated. And the world sees that China, not the United States, has single-handedly provided most of the vaccine available to impoverished nations. As a proud American, I am embarrassed by what we have failed to do both at home and abroad.
Sincerely,
David Vogel
