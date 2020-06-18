Dear Editor: I encourage all of us who live within the “fugitive emissions” zone to write the EPD during the time frame allowed (until 6/19/20)
RE: Application from National Salvage for permit to grind and burn carcinogenic materials at Georgia Renewable Power in Colbert.
I am a resident of Madison County Georgia and live eight miles from the Georgia Renewal Power Plant.
I am submitting a public comment to urge a denial of proposed permit.
‘Fugitive emissions’ from the burning of creosote -treated railroad crossties negatively effects air quality at my home.
With the pending HB857 ban on burning these creosote-soaked/known carcinogenic materials as a fuel source I want to register my concerns for quality of life and environmental degradation.
It is remarkable that this was ever designated a permissible source for fuel as it has been well documented that burning creosote causes cancer, asthma, and other chronic diseases in human beings.
National Salvage should not be permitted to process these carcinogens whether chipped or grinded.
This is clearly a threat to public health, air and water quality.
The EPD should enforce stringent standards for these materials as if their children lived in this emission zone and deny this permit.
Sincerely,
JR Buffalo
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.