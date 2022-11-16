Dear Editor: In response to Virginia Moss’s letter last week about euthanasia being available to all, I would like to say she sincerely sounds like she is just being kind and compassionate. She gently points out that euthanasia would end the suffering of some people. The legal methods and regulations she describes aren’t legally permanent nor are they true everywhere. Euthanasia in this country and around the world is definitely not the nice reasonable package she describes. The person doesn’t have to be terminally ill. Family members aren’t even notified until weeks later in some cases. Some people who euthanize themselves are depressed and medicated. That is not the state of mind to buy a car much less making an enormous choice to end your life.
This actually happened this year. Sisters Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier were not terminally ill and had nice careers. They went to Switzerland on vacation and never came back. The family was so worried about them. They were notified about a week later with the bad news that they had died together in a euthanasia building. The family never had a chance to try and talk them out of it.
