Dear Editor: Many thanks to Peggy Perkins (LETTER: Vasectomies, 06/29/2022)! Everything gets dumped on women — by men. It's time they took some real responsibility by altering their own biology for a change. If men don't like that idea, then how about we women deny them the opportunity to cause "life" in the first place? I think we'd have a lot of unhappy campers suddenly very willing to consider our issues more honestly and fairly.
A female obstetrician/gynecologist recently noted that we, as a society, would never allow the forcing of one human to accommodate the medical needs of another by using that one's body or that one's body parts to keep the other human alive. It absolutely must be voluntary if it happens at all. How is pregnancy any different?
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
