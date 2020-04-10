Dear Editor: At the moment I do not know exactly what’s in HB 545, but I do support Georgia’s farmers. Farming is hard work and a highly risky endeavor, not to mention expensive in equipment and land. We all need what they produce; it is essential. However, nearly all enterprises are restricted by laws, rules and regulations that are meant to protect the public good, including workers. I support these laws for the most part.
Allow me to present my personal point of view as a resident of Madison County. At the age of 59, with looming retirement in my future, I relocated to five wooded acres next to a cow pasture along a gravel road of five-acre lots hoping to find peace and quiet with reduced expenses for my old age. As my real estate paperwork indicated, I knew of the rural smells and sounds I might encounter. The chicken litter has been most unpleasant, but it is often applied when there is wind and no one complains or enforces. I worry about breathing the dust. When I first moved here the ammonia blackened a copper sculpture I had had outside for years in suburbia with no effect. This just can’t be good.
So very many times I’d want to enjoy my deck, eat lunch, grill out, sit and chill in the “clean” air of the countryside and listen to the crickets and frogs. I’d go with my tray of food, open the back door and immediately have to shut the door and stay inside. Okay, such is my fate and disappointment. It makes so much sense to use chicken litter from neighboring poultry houses to fertilize pastures instead of dumping it somewhere and then buying artificial fertilizers to dump on the land. It eventually dissipates only to threaten again who-knows-when.
I built an organic food garden of raised beds on my newly acquired sloping land, something I’d never had the space to do before. Like farming, it’s a lot of physical work that’s made me appreciate the production and risk that commercial farmers engage in. It also made me aware of all the harm that agricultural practices can do to the broader ecosystems of nature and to the health of humans. It can be very toxic; some practices in the center of the country can kill the livelihoods of the fishermen on our coasts. Aren’t they as important and as essential as farmers? We must have restrictions and full enforcement of best practices.
Now at age 71 I finally retired. A couple of years ago a new smell appeared, heavily saturating the atmosphere, as if dog feces had been spread thick on every tree, rock and building. It lingered for a week. One whiff and it was all I could do to not vomit. I could not go outside at all. Thank goodness I have an attached garage; I could at least make it to my car and escape. This has continued to happen about every month or two. It comes into my kitchen through the vent hood and the bathroom vents. It is happening now while I am isolated on my property due to the pandemic. I can’t even exit my own house while the stretch of lovely spring days beckon me to hurry and work in my garden like making hay while the sun shines. I may not be able to have a garden this year, not because of the virus, but because a farmer has chosen to use something other than chicken litter; I suspect hog slurry. Is it being applied properly? Nearly as bad is the hoard of flies that come with this horrible stink. It’s impossible to get through an outside door without some getting in to haunt my kitchen for weeks. What diseases do they carry?
I think of selling my house and wonder how I ever could when prospective buyers come to see the house and are turned away by this most disgusting smell, if not the first time, then the follow-up visit when they are super interested. I’d have to sell at a significant loss. Then where would I go? What could I afford? My house was paid off; that was my plan. Now I have to buy something way less expensive and undesireable for the rest of my aging days, not the peace and comfort I worked my whole life to acquire.
This is not that different from the folks around Colbert whose lives and property are ruined by that biofuel plant. They just want the plant to not burn railroad crossties. I just want the farmer to not use such disgusting-smelling fertilizer. What is that stuff? How often is it applied? Can I at least know when it is going to be applied? It’s the not knowing that is so frustrating.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
