Dear Editor: I want to thank everyone that worked so hard to make this a very successful Christmas and food program this year.
The volunteers that gave their time on Mondays taking applications, those that worked on a Saturday bagging up all the gifts for the children and the ones who helped carry out all the bags on pick up day.
None of this could have happened without Madison County’s EMS and the Sheriff's Office annual Toy Ride and those folks who came out and those who gave donations, including churches, schools, businesses, civic groups and the many, many individuals that made personal donations.
Thanks to a very giving, caring community of people, we assisted 266 children with gifts and 565 individuals with food, clothing or some type of assistance in December.
May God bless each of you.
Sincerely,
Bobbie Rooker
Madison County Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.