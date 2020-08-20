Dear Editor: My husband and I attended a hearing at the Madison County Government complex Aug. 13. We wore our COVID-19 masks entering the building and for the 1.5 hours we were inside. We were surprised and alarmed that of the approximately ten people working in the building that we interacted with or were in close proximity to (less than six feet), none were wearing masks.
Here is the CDC guideline: Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Predictions show that if the CDC guideline to wear masks was strictly followed, deaths from COVID-19 could be cut by almost 50 percent.
There is a lot of conflicting information regarding COVID-19 statistics and people are confused. I recommend the Harvard Global Health Institute website as a good source of information: https://globalepidemics.org/ You can look at a risk map by state and county to see how severe the pandemic is where you live. As of today, Aug. 15, there are four states in the red zone (based on daily cases per 100,000) with Georgia being number one. The majority of the counties in Georgia are also in the "red zone," including Madison County.
I urge our county leaders to be role models. The BOC could pass a resolution asking citizens to wear masks in public spaces. They could at least recommend that staff wear masks in the government building and wear masks themselves. Signs could be posted urging visitors to wear masks too. For your safety and mine, please wear a mask.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
MLS (ASCP) Medical Laboratory Scientist
Colbert
