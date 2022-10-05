Dear Editor: One of the topics that came up at our recent family reunion was the cost of higher education. Several of my cousins have been involved with administration and teaching at the college level, so the issues of finance are familiar to them. They discussed the university's efforts to secure grant monies, scholarships and other means to help students afford tuition, books, etc. The essence of the conversation was that there needs to be a restructuring of the institutions of post high school such that further instruction is attainable by all who want it without barriers due to cost.
Both of my daughters were able to get degrees from UGA using the Hope Scholarship, which paid tuition for four years. This is an example of a creative way to help young people become more educated. College has become so expensive that many young people either don't go or go knowing that they will have years of debt post graduation. Forgiving some of that debt in exchange for a more educated society seems like a fair trade to me.
