Dear Editor: The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Northern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge George H. Bryant on his passing at the age of 94.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1966, Judge Bryant began his legal career with Standard Oil of Kentucky before entering private law practice in Danielsville in 1971. He was elected in 1980 as a Superior Court judge for the Northern Circuit, covering Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison and Oglethorpe counties. After his retirement from full-time service, Judge Bryant served as a senior judge until his death. He was also a past president of the Northern Circuit Bar Association.
