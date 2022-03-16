Dear Editor: Madison County is growing. Our physical boundaries make it impossible to expand outward so all the new growth will be confined to the space we have. That available space will continue to shrink as the county grows. All of us, people, agriculture and businesses will, as a result, be living closer to each other. How we handle this growth and the shrinking land area without stepping on each other’s toes should be the number one priority for all of us.
The citizens of Madison County along with the BOC, IDBA, BOE and every department and business in the county need to take the time now and plan ahead for the growth that’s coming. Madison County has five separate districts, half a dozen towns and cities, over 30,000 residents and hundreds of businesses, but we are one community. A community can be defined as a unified body of individuals with a common interest, living and working together for the benefit of all. That should define Madison County.
Your community, Madison County, is now in the process of developing a new comprehensive plan. The plan is like a road map for the future of Madison County. Without your involvement in this process, it might not be the plan you want. Here are some things you can do to make sure your voices and opinions are heard. Contact your county commissioners and let them know that you want take part in developing this new plan. Watch for and then plan on attending meetings of your fellow citizens to discuss the issues facing all of us as the county grows. Groups like Madison County Clean Power Coalition and the Concerned Citizens of Madison County plan on keeping the public informed and involved throughout this process. Hall Consulting, Inc., the company hired by our BOC to help with the plan, will be holding public meetings about the comprehensive plan and its development. Make sure that you not only attend those meetings when they’re announced but plan on speaking up and letting them know your concerns and views.
Citizen involvement is the only way to end up with a plan we all can live with. If we as a community work on and plan our future together, we may still have some growing pains, but we can avoid stepping on each other’s toes.
Get involved; it’s your county!
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.