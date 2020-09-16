Dear Editor: Frank Ginn doesn't have a public relations problem caused by Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). He has an ethical problem.
Ginn also has a competency problem. He not only failed to vet the bad reputation of biomass plants in general, he entered into a poorly conceived memorandum of understanding, borrowing large sums for which we the taxpayers are liable.
The remaining commissioners who went along should resign. They changed the noise ordinance so that the people in Colbert can't call the cops and they can't sue GRP, no matter how often the plant starts up or shuts down. When asked (Aug. 31) to change the ordinance back, all except Lee Allen just sat there! Theresa Bettis, Brian Kirk and Derek Doster need to go. They have demonstrated beyond all doubt that they are unfit to govern.
Sincerely,
Harriet Gray
Editor's Note: Madison County commissioners discussed the county noise ordinance Sept. 14 and agreed to consider potential changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.