Dear Editor: Taxpayers deserve to know what induced Frank Ginn to authorize the release of a competitor's bid to Dale Construction before the water line contract was awarded. The low bidder lost out, seemingly because Dale Construction had inside information. Ginn spent much of his career working for government. He knew better.
Working inside state government and for the Madison County IDA has given Ginn elite status. He seems to feel entitled to break the rules, even in an election year. If the board of commissioners does not censure Ginn, voters will have no choice but to do so at the polls in November.
