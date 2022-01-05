Dear Editor: May 2022 bring better times for all of us. There is no reason to dwell on the events of last year. 2021 is behind us and we now have an opportunity to look ahead and work towards making 2022 a great year for everyone.
A good example of looking ahead is the recent decision by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) to move forward and develop noise ordinances for the county. As Madison County grows there is the potential for problems to occur as a result of that growth. Noise pollution one of those problems. Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert is a good example of this. The noise created by the biomass plant there has negatively affected the quality of life of those who live near the plant. Well-developed noise ordinances combined with the ability to enforce them are the best way to prevent this problem from happening again. The BOC has hired Arpeggio, the same company that completed the sound study for the BOC about noise generated at GRP, to help the county implement a county noise ordinance. Arpeggio’s sound study made several recommendations to the BOC based on their findings. One was that the BOC develop and implement a community noise ordinance which has measureable and quantifiable sound level limits which would be applicable to future Madison County industry. The BOC has begun this process. This is a great start to 2022 by our BOC.
Other recommendations about noise in the Arpeggio sound study were directed towards GRP. The study suggested that GRP, “implement noise mitigation measures at the plant to reduce the impact on the nearest residential neighbors.” This recommendation was followed by several more detailing what steps could be taken by GRP to achieve noise reduction. We would all benefit if GRP, like the BOC, would follow the recommendations in the sound study and work at reducing their noise level. This would be a great start to 2022 by GRP. Our BOC and you as citizens should encourage GRP to do just that.
The Arpeggio sound study and Madison County Clean Power Coalition’s (MCCPC): Noise Impact of Operations at the Madison GRP Biomass Plant: Compilations of Noise Studies and Community Perception can be read or printed out at our website: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com. The report contains the results of MCCPC’s noise survey and information from the Arpeggio sound study.
There are a limited number of printed copies available if you don’t have access to a computer. Send us a request with contact information and we will do our best to get a copy to you.
MCCPC is a 501(C) (3) all volunteer organization working to keep Madison County the county we all love. Donations are always appreciated. You can donate by clicking on the Donate button at our site or by mailing donations to: MCCPC, PO Box 13, Colbert, Ga. 30628. Donations are tax deductable.
Wishing all of you a Happy New Year.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
