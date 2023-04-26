Dear Editor: House Republicans, after months of pledging to devolve power to legislative committees conducting business out in the open, have reverted to the tradition of working behind closed doors.
For almost two months, Republicans of all stripes filed into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office to cobble together a sweeping 320-page bill that reduces SNAP benefits to veterans, the elderly and children, requires work requirements for caregivers already providing 24-7 care to disabled/ elderly relatives in order to receive Medicaid because most Republican don’t consider caregiving to be work. If President Biden will agree to their terms, Republicans will allow the Treasury to continue funding the federal government.
