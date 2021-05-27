Dear Editor: Governor Kemp’s elimination of the $300 payment for unemployment insurance is cruel punishment for people who are looking for employment.
The Governor believes that unemployed people would rather sit on their couch and collect a $300 payment than look for a job. Congress provided the extra money to help people pay for child and elder care, put food on the table, pay for utilities and back rent, and catch up on unpaid bills due to loss of work from the pandemic while they seek work. These folks can’t get any unemployment insurance unless they are actively seeking work. They are not lazy bums munching on Cheetos and watching TV all day.
Many are still waiting to finish their shots so they can return to their former employer. Others are trying to find a job that pays an equivalent wage that they had when they supported their family before the pandemic.
Governor Kemp would rather try to regain favor with Donald Trump at the expense of Georgia’s unemployed citizens than recognize their needs. I hope that when these citizens vote they will remember that a Democratic Congress had their backside. Governor Kemp seems to think they just want to sit on it.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
Commerce
