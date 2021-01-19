Dear Editor: As we begin 2021, I would like to remind the citizens of Madison County how blessed we really are.
Recently, I had the sad occasion in which I needed assistance from 911 three times within a week. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and illnesses, many of our emergency crews have been reduced in size, had to shift locations or combine altogether. However, even with this hindrance, they respond quickly and with the utmost concern. On my first call, the 911 operator stayed on the line and a deputy responded until the ambulance crew could arrive. The EMTs operated with the utmost efficiency and care.
En route to the hospital, it became necessary for a second crew to respond and assist. The second crew was just as efficient and caring as the first. Later in the week, immediately after my husband was dismissed from the hospital and arriving back at home, I again needed the help of our emergency personnel. Let me assure the citizens of this county that our money is well spent with 911, the ambulance service, the fire departments, the sheriff’s department and the coroner’s office. These wonderful, caring, hard-working people care for Madison County and its citizens. Before leaving us, Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison gathered our family and friends together to pray with us! How fortunate we are to have such fine examples of caring for your neighbor in Madison County!
Sincerely,
Joyce Fleeman
Ila
