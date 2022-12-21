Dear Editor: The draft copy of Madison County’s Comprehensive Plan update was posted recently. That draft identified an area between Colbert and Comer as a significant groundwater recharge area. That draft also identifies the same area as an appropriate one to concentrate industrial and commercial development.
That area also is host to the Georgia Renewable Power electric generation plant that recently gained a state permit to dump its wastewater right on the ground. State regulations don’t even allow a single dwelling to dumps its clothes washer water on the ground. The board of commissioners must resolve that conflict when it adopts the update. Wastewater can be managed. Local authority can be more restrictive than the state.
