Dear Editor: Madison County is an absolutely beautiful place to live. Based on the results of dozens of meetings attended by hundreds of your neighbors that were held to develop a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan it is evident that the citizens of the county agree with this statement.
It is clear that “we love the rural nature of our county” is the overwhelming feeling of most the people who live here. We all keep hearing that change is coming, and that statement is true. Our county will grow and change. How we grow and change is something we need to plan for and now is the time to start that planning. If we develop and adopt and enforce regulations that will protect what we have now, we will be opening our doors to growth and change that will not destroy it.
