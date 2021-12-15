Dear Editor: It’s been three weeks since Thanksgiving. Christmas, I’m sure you’re ready, is only a week away. I hope every one of you were able to spend Thanksgiving with family and loved ones and I hope that Christmas will bring you all together again. The joy, goodwill and love these two holidays generate is a beautiful thing to see and be part of. Add to these Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner with family and friends and as the song says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
With the New Year approaching I would like to offer some food for thought regarding the future of Madison County. Please consider making these some of your priorities for the coming year.
Growth in the county is welcome, but that growth should be well regulated and controlled. We need to examine our existing zoning ordinances and building codes. Make changes were needed and add to them to make sure that growth in the county is something we can all live with.
Our county is a beautiful place. We should do everything we can to keep it that way. Regardless of the potential for greater tax revenues Madison County does not need industries that are heavy polluters. The Georgia Renewable Power Biomass plant in Colbert is a good example of this. Our open-door policy for industrial development should close tight to industries that take more then they give and put profit above community.
Our new, and hopefully improved, comprehensive plan will start to take shape next year. The plan is a road map for future development in the county. Whether we do the plan ourselves, or get help from the Regional Development Authority or hire a private firm, the public needs to be part of the plan from start to finish. Having a plan that reflects what the people want can only be accomplished if you get involved. The importance of your involvement in this plan cannot be over emphasized. We should not accept someone else’s ideas for the plan. We need to make the new comprehensive plan our own.
Let’s all work together in 2022 at keeping Madison County a great place to live or make it even better. Your involvement can make this happen.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
