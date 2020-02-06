Dear Editor: In his letter in the Jan. 30 issue of the Journal, Georgia Renewable Power CEO Steve Daily demonstrates why businessmen should be careful when they write about science and engineering.
The central claim of his letter is that “...the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ruled that biomass is the most environmentally friendly way to dispose of (railroad crossties).” To the contrary, the EPA has ruled that disposal is not a legitimate reason for burning crossties. The EPA has a series of “legitimacy criteria” for second-use fuels such as used crossties. In the words of the EPA, “Application of the legitimacy criteria helps ensure that the fuel product is... not simply being discarded through combustion.” The criteria require, for example, that the crossties have enough value as fuel for power plants to be willing to pay for them. If burning was the most environmentally friendly way to dispose of crossties, the EPA would allow them to be burned with no other consideration.
Skipping over other peculiarities in his article, I am also compelled to object to his claim that their “ability to burn crossties at extremely high temperatures (1,800 degrees Fahrenheit on average) allows (them) to eliminate creosote...” There is remarkably little information in the peer-reviewed, scientific literature about the destruction of creosote at high temperatures. What little there is suggests GRP's biomass plant is likely to be releasing significant amounts of vaporized creosote into our air. (See Becker et al. Journal of Analytical and Applied Physics 57 (1) 2001.)
Sincerely,
David Vogel
PhD, Biophysics
