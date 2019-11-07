Dear Editor: I live on Hwy. 172 about 1.5 miles from the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) Biomass Plant. I thought I would wait for the plant to be fully operational before assessing exactly what the impact on my life would be. The time to wait and see is over.
On Oct. 28, I parked my vehicle about a quarter mile from the GRP plant. It was the plume of black smoke coming from the tall smoke stack that caught my attention. Since construction started, we were told by GRP the only thing we might see coming from the plant would be water vapor and that it would dissipate within 300 feet of the plant. The black smoke I saw was not “water vapor.” The black smoke stretched from the plant to right over my head, then continued on until it blended into the clouds some distance away. This black smoke, unlike water vapor, is polluting our air and possibly the ground and water, too. It does this in whatever direction the wind takes it. The wind does not know how to stop blowing 300 feet from the GRP plant!
There have already been letters in this paper about the GRP plant. Some of them were very personal and heartfelt about how people’s lives have been negatively impacted by GRP plant. Others were from Madison County health and science professionals who presented research and facts about the hazards associated with biomass burning power production plants like GRP. The plant has already had a negative impact on the quality of my life, including noise jolting me from my sleep, but that is not what I want to talk about in this letter. What I want to do is encourage all the citizens of Madison County and surrounding areas to get involved in the effort to make sure that our new neighbor, GRP, puts the quality of our lives above their efforts to make money. Based on what I’ve seen so far, this does not appear to be the case.
A meeting on the impact of the GRP plant and what can be done about it is being planned by concerned citizens. You may think that you are not impacted by the GRP plant, but you are. Watch for a notice about the meeting’s date, time and place to be run in this paper. Plan on attending. There’s power in numbers.
We are compiling a list of concerned citizens who would like to learn more about GRP and be part of the effort to maintain the quality of life in Madison County. If you would like to be on the list, please send your contact information to: dragojoe@msn.com
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
Colbert
