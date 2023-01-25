Dear Editor: When the Parallam plant was built on the HV Chandler Road, my family endured loud noises in the middle of the night and smells from the plant as well. We were constantly awakened in the middle of the night. The first time we encountered the smell we thought we had an electrical fire in our home. Imagine being woke up in the middle of the night thinking your home is on fire.
Now GRP (Madison Biomass} is in our neighborhood, right where Parallam was. We were tortured by both the smoke and the smell of the crossties that were chipped and burned by GRP. We were tortured by the noises that would wake us up in the middle of the night when and if we could even get to sleep. I have been driven to the edge because I could not sleep at night due to the noise.
I believe our health has been jeopardized. How is a person to function when having to endure noise so loud that it keeps you awake? Presently, we can still hear GRP. Sometimes our windows rattle. When we step out our back door, we hear GRP. When we are in the yard, we hear GRP. When we come down our driveway at night, GRP is like a small town lit up looking down on us. The lights are so bright they shine in our back door. We are hearing tractor trailers going in and out of GRP. Sometimes we hear them at night. The drivers use an engine brake better known as a “jake brake.” When the jake brake is used, the engine is louder. The jake break helps the tractor trailer to slow down. I don't understand why they need to use the jake break if all that is being hauled is wood chips. I propose a sign just like in Danielsvlle saying, "No Jake Brake" at the entrance of the HV Chandler Road.
GRP [Madison Biomass] and all industries should have to abide by a noise ordinance! If the persons responsible for getting GRP in our neighborhood cared about the impact it would have on the people, GRP would not be where it is now. I beg the BOC to not be like those that were responsible for getting GRP in our neghborhood. Please consider the impact an industry such as GRP has on people. I ask the BOC, “What if GRP was in your neighborhood?” I am a half mile from GRP, way too close for what GRP has done and is doing [noise, smoke, and light pollution, and now the noise from tractor trailers going in and out of the GRP is on the rise]. I ask you BOC to consider the impact an industry will have before putting one in another neighborhood. GRP has done nothing for me but cause misery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.