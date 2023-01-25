Dear Editor: When the Parallam plant was built on the HV Chandler Road, my family endured loud noises in the middle of the night and smells from the plant as well. We were constantly awakened in the middle of the night. The first time we encountered the smell we thought we had an electrical fire in our home. Imagine being woke up in the middle of the night thinking your home is on fire.

Now GRP (Madison Biomass} is in our neighborhood, right where Parallam was. We were tortured by both the smoke and the smell of the crossties that were chipped and burned by GRP. We were tortured by the noises that would wake us up in the middle of the night when and if we could even get to sleep. I have been driven to the edge because I could not sleep at night due to the noise.

